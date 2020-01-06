Sanctuary cities are what’s repugnant

This letter is in response to Mr. Larson’s Dec. 26 letter [“2nd Amendment sanctuaries are repugnant”]. Sir, sanctuary cities for illegal criminals are repugnant. And the fact that you don’t know the difference between an AR–15, an M16 and an M4 is the most repugnant.

Do your research. An AR–15 is not a military-grade weapon.

And by the way, have you ever carried one of the above every day for a living?

Bill Gordon

Locust Grove

