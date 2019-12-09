Save old Nice Bridge for recreation
The State of Maryland has voted against the idea of adding a bike path to one side of the new Nice Bridge.They say adding a bike path will add $64 million to the cost of the project.
But there is another more impressive option to add a new bike path crossing of the Potomac River: Simply save the old 1940’s Nice Bridge from demolition and then fix it up for bikers and pedestrians. That would create a very impressive tourist attraction along a very busy road overlooking the Chesapeake Bay.
Virginia and Maryland could charge dock use fees for people to go fishing off the old Nice Bridge like Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront Pier. They could open restaurants on the Virginia side of the Potomac River for people who want to stop and walk to the top of the bridge.
Saving the old Nice Bridge would also protect two lanes of future traffic-moving capacity should one side of the new four lane bridge become blocked by a car accident or road repairs.
Maryland and Virginia should at least try experimenting with keeping the old Nice Bridge standing for 10 years. The fact that the old bridge would not be carrying over 5 million cars and heavy trucks a year would at least slow its rate of decay.
The construction costs to repair the old bridge would surely drop without having to factor in stopping traffic for tens of thousands of cars crossing it daily.
Carl Schwendeman
Powhatan
