Scared, angry gun owners are not rational
Speaking publicly against the Second Amendment sanctuary counties was terrifying. Local Moms Demand Action groups told their members not to go; if they went, not to go alone; and not to wear their shirts for fear of harassment.
There’s nothing easy about standing up for what you believe in, but when the people you stand up against are armed, shouting you down and threatening to kill people who would dare try and regulate gun ownership, it’s almost impossible.
The Second Amendment is no more important than the other 27 amendments, and there’s a system in place to deal with unconstitutional laws. Those who swore an oath to defend the Constitution don’t get to interpret and define it. Our sheriff and Board of Supervisors shouldn’t be interpreting what laws aren’t constitutional. They should be quelling the fears of gun owners, not fanning the flames of fear.
Gun owners I encountered are scared and angry we’re going to take their guns, and they are hateful to anyone who dares suggest we regulate their guns. People who are afraid and angry do not make rational decisions. Add to that a mob mentality of us against them and that is a recipe for disaster.
No one is coming for your guns. Hate was hurled at me simply for being a Democrat. I was shouted down for wanting to protect members of our community. Although laws have been proposed, nothing has been passed yet, so this is the politics of fear.
People are dying from gun violence in record numbers, and their only solution is you’re not taking my guns.
Many proclaimed their Christianity that night, but I don’t believe Jesus would’ve been a gun owner who advocated shoot thy neighbor.
Kim Wyman
Spotsylvania
