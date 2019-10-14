School Board needs Shelley’s knowledge and dedication
For several years, I have wondered, “How does Dawn Shelley do it all?”
The Chancellor representative for the Spotsylvania County School Board attends multiple school events each week. You can find her volunteering at a band competition, watching a play or a concert, and cheering at sporting events. She supports community awareness programs for human trafficking, teen violence and autism.
None of these things are required of her position. She does this in addition to attending board meetings, conferences and working as a special education teacher.
She understands that you have to know the students, parents and staff in a school system when you are making policies that directly affect them.
She has supported eliminating the “pay to play” fee for athletes, voted to allocate funds to reduce marching band participation costs, worked to address the mental health needs of students by adding counselors and social workers to our schools, and advocated for increasing teacher pay so that we can attract and keep quality teachers.
As a parent and school psychologist, I know that the School Board needs Shelley’s knowledge and dedication to keep us moving in a direction that will “prepare our students for their future.”
Katie Earnhart
Spotsylvania
