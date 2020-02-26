School budget should not increase
A recent article in the FLS advised readers of a $13 million school budget carryover. Apparently, the Spotsylvania School Board is overbudgeting, and the Board of Supervisors is rubber-stamping the budget.
The School Board’s track record for money handling has a lot to be desired in view of losing $600,000 to fraudulent activities, of which not all has been recovered.
Every year we go through the same routine. The scenario is to flood the BOS meetings with school personnel and children in their yellow, green, or whatever color T-shirts, and demand more money for the school budget.
This year, with a $13 million surplus (of which $10 million will go toward teachers’ health insurance), last year’s amount should be adequate.
Property owners in Spotsylvania will be hit with a double whammy. Our property appraisals went up and the BOS is talking about raising the property tax rate this year, according to the FLS.
The Salem District supervisor, who also happens to be a school principal, argues that the school budget must be fully funded for the sake of the children and teachers who are looking for a 5 percent raise.
Must be nice to set your own raise. Talk about conflict of interest! This reminds me of a former school superintendent who wrote his own retirement. Enough is enough.
Larry Jenkins
Spotsylvania
