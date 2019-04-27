Ferry Farm’s school kitchen is too hot!
I understand that Ferry Farm Elementary is an old school, and yes, it is indeed in need of renovations.
The renovation should include the kitchen, but it doesn’t.
The cafeteria staff work in unbearable conditions. Do you realize that they cook and clean without air conditioning? People in jail have AC, so in this day and time they shouldn’t have to work like this!
Recently it was only in the 70s outside, but I guarantee it was every bit of 90 in the kitchen. Can you imagine what it’s going to be like in August when Stafford starts the new calendar year?
I watch the cafeteria ladies and they sometimes look as if they are going to pass out. Is this what has to happen for them to get air conditioning in the kitchen?
I am speaking out for them because it is outrageous.
Let someone who has no clue work in there for a day and then maybe something will be done.
Dawn Hacker
Spotsylvania