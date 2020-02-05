...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, PORTIONS OF MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA,
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN MARYLAND, ANNE ARUNDEL,
CALVERT, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD, CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
MONTGOMERY, CHARLES, PRINCE GEORGES, SOUTHEAST HARFORD, SOUTHERN
BALTIMORE, AND ST. MARYS. IN VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE,
ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA, AUGUSTA, CENTRAL VIRGINIA
BLUE RIDGE, CULPEPER, FAIRFAX, GREENE, KING GEORGE, MADISON,
NELSON, ORANGE, PRINCE WILLIAM, SOUTHERN FAUQUIER, SPOTSYLVANIA,
AND STAFFORD.
* FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING
* MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF RAINFALL WILL OCCUR THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY. THE
HEAVIEST RAINFALL POTENTIAL WILL BEGIN THURSDAY AFTERNOON AND
CONTINUE INTO THURSDAY EVENING. STORM TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 2 AND 3
INCHES.
* FLOODING OF POOR DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS WILL BE
POSSIBLE, AND SOME SMALLER STREAMS AND RIVERS MAY EXCEED THEIR
BANKS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
The letter writer is absolutely correct. I would point the finger squarely at the Chairman and Supt. Last budget season I watched the Spotsy school board mtg where Chair declared it wasn’t the Boards budget, but rather the Superintendent’s, and they couldn’t alter it. He doesn’t seem to understand it’s the School Boards budget, the Supt just submits a “suggested “ budget or wishlist to the Board, who in turn is supposed to submit a needs based request to the Board of Supervisors. This is ignorance of process.
As I watch their meetings, it’s plain to me that the Supt is leading the Board around by a ring in their nose. I’ve only seen 1 or 2 members (Twigg & Phelps) that actually understand the proper process, fiscal accountability , and attempt to rein in the Supt. The other members act like they don’t have a clue what’s going on, or what their role is.
