School spending

is out of control

This is in the “knew this was coming” category. Somebody needs to reel in the Spotsylvania School Board, which is spending millions on turf fields (and lost half a million or more to a scam).

Now it wants $4 million more this year. This is totally out of control! The School Board is acting like the federal government: spend it all and then some ... and then ask for more next year!

This needs to stop now!

Robert Sheffield

Spotsylvania

