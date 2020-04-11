Schools should schedule a ‘bridge’ catch-up period
I am the parent of a fifth- and a sixth-grader attending Spotsylvania County Public Schools, a former teacher for Spotsy and a former Spotsy student. My kids both closed the third nine weeks with straight A’s.
There have been debates about whether or not to make the kids repeat the whole grade. I see two sides to this and think we should think outside the box. The kids who are ready should not have to repeat the grade, nor should the ones who are unprepared be pushed to the next level.
Neither solution is fair or ideal. And let’s face it, a lot of the kids who need to be working at home now are the ones who can’t or won’t. I think this unprecedented situation calls for an unprecedented solution.
Whenever school is allowed to restart, why not try a compromise? What if, before starting the next regular school year, we have a bridge period? The next year is going to be unusual anyway. Why not take six weeks and have mandatory school for anyone who did not end up on the honor roll?
Let these kids have this bridge to be able to get extra support and play catch-up, as if they’d had been in school the nine weeks. With all teachers present, it would also allow for smaller class size. Then let everyone have a two-week break before beginning the regular school year.
I realize this may not be ideal, but neither are the alternatives.
Marianne Johnson
Spotsylvania
