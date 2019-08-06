Public schools shouldn’t teach, or thwart, religion
I agree with Donnie Johnston’s argument in his July 27 column [“Religion is not one of public schools’ three Rs”].
There is plenty of evidence that Christian prayers and Bible reading were part of education in early America. However, as a person of faith, I do not want the government schools teaching my kids to pray or teaching them the Bible out of concern for what would be taught and how.
Yet the abdication of parents to teach faith at home has extended to the absence of teaching their children morals, manners, and common decency.
The only caveat I will give is that the phrase “separation of church and state” has spiraled into the suppression of any religious expression in the public venue. To censor any religious expression is not neutral, but decidedly anti-religion.
Many believe the words “separation of church and state” are from the U.S. Constitution, but are rather found in a personal letter written by Thomas Jefferson. His argument was not to squelch religion from the public venue, but rather to keep the state from interfering with religious freedom .
What the First Amendment does state is that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
President Bill Clinton summarized it well in stating: “U.S. public schools were never meant to be religion-free zones.”
To expunge all mention of religion (as has been done on many occasions) would limit the teaching of literature and give an inaccurate telling of history.
It is essential to avoid both extremes .
Kerry O’Neill
Spotsylvania