Seasonal musical performances were spectacular
Recently the Fredericksburg community was blessed by two phenomenal musical concerts. The first was by the UMW Philharmonic under the direction of Dr. Kevin Bartram. The arrangements Dr. Bartram chose for well-known carols were exhilarating.
For the last 17 years, Dr. Bartram has worked hard to bring great musical experiences to our community, including performances by world-renowned musicians. That night was no exception. The two solo violinists’ performances could easily rival the performances I’ve seen on PBS by Celtic Women. Then the Fredericksburg Community Chorus, the UMW Chorus and Chamber Choir, and Fredericksburg Singers joined together, 218 members total under the direction of Dr. Christopher Ryder, to present Handel’s “Messiah” in its entirety. They were accompanied by a chamber orchestra.
We were ushered into the heavenlies by this performance, just like I imagine Handel must have been when composing this oratorio.
Our community is truly blessed by extremely talented musicians. Both performances were met by thunderous, long-lasting and well-deserved applause. Thank you to all the musicians who brought us such great joy this season. There really are not adequate words to describe how truly spectacular these performances were.
Ann Koehler
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.