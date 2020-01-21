Second Amendment protects our other rights
Democrats in the General Assembly have, again, confirmed that they despise gun owners.
House Speaker Eileen Filler–Corn and Sen. David Marsden were caught on a “hot mic” making comments like “gun nuts,” “crazy,” and “little kids” about law-abiding citizens of the commonwealth who were petitioning their government for a redress of grievances. Marsden advised Filler–Corn to “just don’t respond” to them. So much for a representative government.
We cannot have a serious discussion about gun safety when all the solutions they trot out are tired, old ponies that have been proven not to work and are most likely unconstitutional (one-gun-a-month, universal background checks, “assault” weapon bans and “red flag” laws).
Republican leadership did the prudent thing last summer during the special session and sent all the “gun control” bills to the Virginia Crime Commission for evaluation, analysis and recommendations. Now those same bills are being rammed through the legislature without that report. So much for a “serious discussion.”
The “revolving door” of criminal justice returns bad people and criminals back into society for us to deal with on a daily basis. Now our government tries to disarm us so we cannot defend ourselves and our loved ones.
I thank the governor and House of Delegates for banning firearms at the Capitol, DMV, and ABC stores. We all know how violent state and local government employees can be: San Bernardino, the Navy Yard, Fort Hood and Virginia Beach were all violent attacks committed by deranged co-workers in “gun free zones.”
I’m glad the governor and General Assembly have armed guards and metal detectors at every entrance so they can feel safe. Don’t we all feel better now?
If the Dems are willing to trample our rights knowing we are well-armed, imagine what they will do when we are unarmed. The Second Amendment protects the rest.
Lou Simpson
Ruther Glen
