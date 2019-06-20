Sen. Kaine’s recent ‘roundtable’ was just for show
The rectangle table meeting with Sen. Tim Kaine was lacking any input from persons not sitting at the table [“Kaine meets with locals to discuss gun violence,” June 18].
Although Sen. Kaine stated that questions and remarks from the audience would be taken, one person spoke about women’s rights. However, when one gentleman stood and began to speak, he was cut off by Sen. Kaine and no further Q&A was allowed by the senator, at which point he then closed the meeting.
If you were not invited to sit at the table, you were not allowed to offer or ask questions about anything. There was no audience—8 or 9 attendees—allowed to speak further. This was a political dog and pony show and did not allow public input.
Stephen Logan
Locust Grove