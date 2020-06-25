Sen. Kaine, the U.S. did not invent slavery
On June 16, Sen. Tim Kaine shattered my understanding of U.S. history. On the floor of the Senate he proclaimed, “The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody. We created it. It was created by the Virginia General Assembly and the legislatures of other states.”
I recall being taught that the U.S. declared its independence from England in 1776. As the first African slaves, captured from a Spanish ship headed to Mexico, were delivered to Virginia in 1619, and Virginia passed a slavery law in 1661, my recollection is clearly incorrect.
I would also note that it is generally acknowledged that Native American tribes had forms of slavery that pre-date European colonization.
The Spanish brought the first African slaves to the New world in 1501. In 1526, Spain brought the first African slaves to what is now the Georgia coast. France did the same into the Louisiana area beginning in 1719.
According to Henry Louis Gates Jr., of the 10.7 million slaves that survived the passage from Africa, 388,000 were transported to North America under control of England, Spain and France, and later the U.S.
A total of 10.3 million slaves were transported to colonies controlled by Portugal, Spain, England, Holland and Denmark—more than 27 times the number brought into what is now the U.S.
Mr. Gates also states that free African Americans owned fellow African slaves as early as 1619. Native Americans also kept African slaves.
Sen. Kaine must be wrong. Spain, France and England created African American slavery in what is now the U.S., and Northern European, Hispanic, Native American, free African Americans and Africans all participated in the slave trade.
Yes, to our discredit, we did not dismantle the vile system that was already in place when we declared our independence. But the history of slavery clearly predates the U.S.
Todd Blose
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.