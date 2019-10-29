Sen. Stuart
defends our
God-given rights
I am a political, religious and social conservative who strongly supports Sen. Richard Stuart for re-election to the General Assembly in the 28th District. He shares the values of his constituents.
His opponent is a big government liberal who represents the radical Democrat Left at both the state and federal levels.
Sen. Stuart is a Virginia native who defends the God-given rights of all citizens guaranteed by the Bill of Rights.
His opponent, who has lived for only 10 years in Northern Virginia, lacks wisdom that comes from experience dealing with the critical issues that face our state.
The General Assembly is almost equally divided between Republicans and Democrats. This year, the Democrats presented a bill to guarantee abortion up to the moment of birth. This bill was narrowly defeated on a party line vote.
Similar bills were passed in several Democrat-controlled states, New York among them. But late-term abortion is not supported by the majority of Virginians.
Sen. Stuart’s opponent has received 62 percent of his funding from outside Virginia. Two thirds of that has come from California. The radical Democrat Left is trying to gain control of equally divided legislatures by pouring out-of-state money into state elections.
To protect the unborn, as well as our free speech and the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Constitution, I urge you to vote Republican on Nov. 5.
Linda Gray Coates
Colonial Beach
