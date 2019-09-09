Sen. Stuart’s attacks demean

his office

I am very disappointed in Virginia state Sen. Richard Stuart for making xenophobic and racist comments about his challenger, Qasim Rashid. Sen. Stuart is following the lead of his party in the belief that spreading lies to stoke fear and hate is a winning strategy.

He demeans himself and the office he holds. His behavior is disqualifying to represent the people of the 28th District.

Enough of the divisive rhetoric. We need a senator who will unite us, not pit one against the other. Shame on him.

I, for one, will take a closer look at Mr. Rashid.

Lorraine Horbaly

Montross

