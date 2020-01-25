Senate trial is example of GOP’s political corruption
We are viewing political corruption in full during the Senate trial of President Donald J. Trump.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set bizarre rules that ban damning testimony and documents produced by State Department personnel.
As expected, the Republican majority voted against any evidence being presented, whether it proves guilt or is exculpatory to Trump. The Republicans have put their party over country by protecting a corrupt president. Even the oath of office could not inspire these politicians to vote their conscience with impartiality. Trump’s obsessive lying, bullying, and hateful rhetoric are his personal trademarks.
His business style is bankruptcy and corruption. Remember the failed Trump University and court judgment dissolving Trump’s charity?
His foreign policy is dangerous and spectacularly ignorant. He continues to take credit for Obama’s economy. His tariffs are misapplied. And his immigration policies are cruel and inhuman (though they have lowered unemployment, since these jobs are low-paying ones that only illegals would do.)
For those of you who support Trump after all these disappointments, I say this: Either get real religion, watch another news source and become divorced from Trump’s propaganda. Or continue to think like aliens from another planet—like Alabama.
Donald Lauer
Stafford
