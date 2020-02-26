Serbay coverage is why we need a local newspaper
As the viability and value of local newspapers continue to erode amid political attacks on journalists and a plethora of online newsfeeds and cute cat videos, I was reminded of the importance of having a local newspaper with the recent removal of Rick Serbay as head coach of the James Monroe football team.
Coach Serbay was obviously pained by his removal from the position, but if not for the reporting of The Free Lance–Star, his career would have ended with nary a published word.
How perfect was it that the sports editor was able to write a thoughtful column on a man whom he has known and covered for 35 years?
Equally important was the opportunity for Serbay to voice his displeasure at the way the situation unfolded. He bemoaned the fact that he was not able to thank all the people who helped him during his career, but because of The Free Lance–Star article, he was able to offer those words of thanks on the front page—even if it was not in a halftime ceremony at Maury Stadium as he might have envisioned.
Whether or not one agrees with the circumstances or handling of Serbay’s removal, this Fredericksburg coaching icon was given the appropriate recognition by the local newspaper that has helped mark his legacy.
Coach Serbay did not want his career to end this way, or to be left one last time on a sideline not of his own choosing. Though it might be faint consolation to Coach Serbay at this point, at least his local newspaper was there to mark the end of an era.
Many coaches, in many communities, no longer get those final words and that final tribute in their local newspaper.
Drew Gallagher
Spotsylvania
