UMW conductor’s
departure shocking
As an enthusiastic Friend of the UMW Philharmonic Orchestra, imagine my shock and sadness when I received an email concerning the future of this wonderful program.
Apparently, the president and administration of the university have decided not to renew Maestro Kevin Bartram’s contract after the 2019-2020 season! They “wish to take the orchestra in a different direction.”
Since 2002, Dr. Bartram has developed a first-class orchestra involving the students as well as the community of Fredericksburg. Students and community alike have benefited from a wide range of programs, including world-class artists from a variety of musical genres.
One certainly expects music to be an important part of the curriculum at a liberal arts university, and learning to play in a quality orchestra is surely critical for young musicians’ future careers. The students must relish being a part of these concerts and learning from the best of the best in the music world!
I don’t understand what kind of “new direction” they plan to pursue, because what they have is already a blessing.
This is a big blow to those of us who wait eagerly each year to see what “goodies” are on next year’s list of programs.
What gives, UMW?
Dundee McManis
Spotsylvania
