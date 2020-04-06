Shoppers need to maintain their distance
We seem to be missing the whole point. Our governor states to stay at home and any brick-and-mortar businesses must be limited to 10 or less patrons, yet it’s Black Friday every morning when the doors open at grocery stores and Walmarts.
We act as if this is some sort of safe haven that cannot affect us. To the contrary, folks, this is exactly where you’re likely to contract this virus.
Meanwhile, we have thousands of people out of work and small businesses potentially going out of business altogether in order to pretend that this is keeping the virus from being spread, yet thousands of people storm the castles every morning at Walmarts and grocery stores without regard to the volume of traffic nor the social distancing that we’re all supposed to be following.
I am a meat-cutter in a grocery store, and I see it every day. Not only are customers not six feet apart, they’re barely six inches apart and they, my co-workers, and myself are all potentially exposed to carriers of coronavirus.
Grocery stores are brick-and-mortar stores as well, so why aren’t we limiting the number of people entering them at one time? Why are we pretending that just because these are essential places, that we’re all safe packing them shoulder to shoulder every day?
Wake up, Virginia! If we’re gonna pack these stores daily, then we may as well let all of the other ones open, too. That way we can put people back to work and allow small businesses to survive.
Edward Porto
Stafford
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.