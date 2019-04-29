Sierra Club’s support of solar farm is naive
I am disappointed that the Sierra Club supports the sPower solar farm in Spotsylvania. Of the concerns I have with their arguments, I find this one particularly naïve:
“Decommissioning worries seem to be a major concern, but they don’t reflect reality. sPower is buying the land, not leasing it. Why would any for-profit company invest in the land, build a solar farm, and then walk away from it? They would not; instead, they would continually upgrade the site and keep it functioning into perpetuity, to keep profits coming.”
There are many cases of corporations buying land, polluting it beyond the pale, and then walking away. Example: Hooker Chemical was cleared of wrongdoing at the Love Canal.
SPower exists to create profit. Land developers often do whatever they want and then pay chump-change fines. Example: “Landslide at Fones Cliffs caused by inadequate erosion controls.”
Research-based evidence supports my distrust of this out-of-state, for-profit developer angling to build one of the largest solar farms in the country. A list of solar farms, compiled by HSA Golden engineering environmental solutions, reveals that the largest developments were placed in arid places with lower populations. The second largest, Topaz Solar Farm in San Luis Obispo County, Calif., was featured in the news for its declining financial viability: “Carrizo Plains solar farm’s credit rating drops to ‘junk’ as PG&E bankruptcy looms.”
Bulldozing thousands of acres of currently forested land into flat fields will destroy ecosystems that will not be replaced somewhere else. Silt and other materials will flow through the hydrological system, creating further destruction of habitat. The Sierra Club should defend the land.
Yes, we need more solar panels, but put them on houses and businesses, over parking lots, or in the desert, not on turf that took thousands of years to develop.
Shelley Pineo–Jensen
Fredericksburg