The article about White House ornaments was very interesting [“This year’s White House ornament marks first presidential helicopter ride,” Dec. 9]. However, the article mistakenly stated that Lockheed Martin has had the presidential helicopter contract since 1957.

From 1957 through 2015, Sikorsky was an independent company that provided the helicopters used by the White House. They were purchased by Lockheed at the end of 2015.

Those of us who are and were helicopter pilots for the military will want to separate the companies. I had a close friend who was a part of the original presidential pilots, CW4 William “Willie” Ruf. After serving in WWII and Korea, he flew four presidents and is in the Army Aviation Hall of Fame.

John W. Powell

Stafford

