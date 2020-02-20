Sixth-grader’s

letter reflects well on his teacher

I thank Luke Rossi for his letter of Feb. 13 [“Trial should have had witnesses”]. Luke, you are the type of citizen for which the United States public education system was created. You are informed, and you have opinions. Thank you for taking the time to express those opinions.

And many thanks to your sixth-grade history teacher at Walker–Grant Middle School. I am sure you are as proud of Luke as I am.

Suzanne Mears

Spotsylvania

