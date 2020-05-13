Skewed projections delayed cancer surgeries
Throughout this entire COVID-19 response by the government and CEOs of hospitals, I tried to maintain a positive attitude, assuming they must know best and that the “elective” surgeries and procedures that were suspended were the routine procedures and those that improved life and reduced pain.
However, an article in The Free Lance–Star published on May 3 states that “… (local hospitals) recently started scheduling surgeries…to remove cancerous tumors after the procedures had been delayed for months.”
Having had a 0.8 mm melanoma surgically removed from my back in 2002, I can imagine what people waiting to have their cancers removed were going through.
I assumed the suspension of “elective” surgeries was to ensure that no one in the medical profession would be forced to decide who got treated and who didn’t. Well, with the initial wait and then an additional delay because of the self-created backlog, are we not right back to who gets treated for cancer and who doesn’t?
The article also goes on to state that “… [local] hospitals have been able to avoid [coronavirus] surges seen elsewhere.” While I am elated about this, does that not also mean we postponed cancer-removing surgeries unnecessarily?
I am not in the medical profession, but I am an essential worker, and in my profession we would perform a detailed evaluation as to why we missed the projection by such a large margin, because that projection and subsequent plans may have ramifications on people’s lives.
It makes me wonder what else we are overprojecting concerning COVID-19.
Frank Errico
Fredericksburg
