Slave block more effective where it is
There is irony in the argument that loss of business is an inappropriate reason to keep the slave block on public display in Fredericksburg. More American soldiers have died in this area than any other place on the face of the earth. We have benefited from the tourism resulting from their sacrifice for decades.
My view is that the block should stay where it is, displayed publicly where it has the most emotional impact. Every person who comes upon it will then have the opportunity to contemplate what it was like to stand in a public place and be humiliated, dehumanized, trivialized and alone, anxious to know what the future would be.
It is a reminder of how a ruling elite can be so heartless and cruel when it comes to their economic well-being.
Mike Stafford
Spotsylvania
