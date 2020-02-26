Slave auction block needs to go

In reference to the complaint from the businessman who contends that removal of the slave block will be detrimental to his businesses and that his customers would be “disappointed” because the slave block was gone: Really? Are the complainants even residents of Fredericksburg?

I have been disappointed because it has been allowed to remain as long as it has in its present location. For too many years, it has been a symbol of the inhumanity that human beings perpetrated upon the residents of Fredericksburg and the nation.

It is just like a capitalist to be concerned about profits over people. He wants to overturn the decision by the court to remove this terrible reminder of this nation’s inhumanity toward human beings.

Just say “No” to this subtle form of racism!

Other businesses once located at this corner are now defunct. I am looking forward to seeing new businesses that will replace the ones so being affected.

I am thinking about picketing the businesses that are complaining just to show support for my fellow residents and the American judicial system.

I am getting my picket sign(s) ready.

Bob Smith

Fredericksburg

