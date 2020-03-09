Slave block should not be hidden away

Having been born in Fredericksburg, I grew

up navigating the streets and loving the history

that we are blessed to enjoy.

I walked William Street to get from my home to the downtown area and passed the slave block thousands of times.

As a child, I was unaware of the significance of the artifact, but in time I realized the horror of selling people.

I wondered if the

buyers and sellers

thought about anything except the money to be made on a valuable commodity.

Certainly not in those days.

Thank God those days are gone.

So we’ve come to the decision whether to

hide the evidence of those dark times in a museum, or leave it on the corner as a constant reminder, never to be repeated.

Should the city let it stay where it will be seen and mourned by many,

or put it behind locked doors where it will be seen by few?

Let’s not question the motives of the city leaders (though it would be interesting to know what they are), only their judgment.

Has political correctness run amok? I believe so. I also believe that if I was a descendant of a slave, I would want this reminder to be out in the open, never to be forgotten or hidden away.

We can’t eradicate history, although some try to do just that, but we can learn from it.

A quotation by George Santayana says, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Amen.

Charlotte K. Sullivan

Spotsylvania

