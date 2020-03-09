Slave block should not be hidden away
Having been born in Fredericksburg, I grew
up navigating the streets and loving the history
that we are blessed to enjoy.
I walked William Street to get from my home to the downtown area and passed the slave block thousands of times.
As a child, I was unaware of the significance of the artifact, but in time I realized the horror of selling people.
I wondered if the
buyers and sellers
thought about anything except the money to be made on a valuable commodity.
Certainly not in those days.
Thank God those days are gone.
So we’ve come to the decision whether to
hide the evidence of those dark times in a museum, or leave it on the corner as a constant reminder, never to be repeated.
Should the city let it stay where it will be seen and mourned by many,
or put it behind locked doors where it will be seen by few?
Let’s not question the motives of the city leaders (though it would be interesting to know what they are), only their judgment.
Has political correctness run amok? I believe so. I also believe that if I was a descendant of a slave, I would want this reminder to be out in the open, never to be forgotten or hidden away.
We can’t eradicate history, although some try to do just that, but we can learn from it.
A quotation by George Santayana says, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Amen.
Charlotte K. Sullivan
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.