Slight majority of Americans favor impeachment

As clarification [“Spanberger is just another left-wing zealot,” Letters, Jan. 8], a slight majority of Americans favor impeachment. This, like the president’s historic disapproval rating, has been steady from the start, despite the letter’s claim that “all indications are that the American people are against” impeachment and removal.

As a registered Republican and former Navy officer, I’m glad Rep. Spanberger voted to impeach President Trump. We are long overdue in limiting imperial presidencies, even if they wear our color jersey. The evidence warranted forwarding it to the Senate for a trial.

I apparently belong to the “human scum” camp of anti-Trump Republicans. If the letter’s demarcation line of “left-wing zealot” extends to my location on the spectrum, then the GOP has become very small indeed. I look forward to a future party that is loyal to consistent principles and the American system, rather than a man, his family and the latest tweet.

Paul Everitt

Stafford

