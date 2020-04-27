Small businesses need financial help to survive
I am disappointed and discouraged to see what little is being done to help the small restaurant businesses survive this crisis.
I employed 55 people before this pandemic, and 50-plus lost their jobs overnight.
However, most are OK for now because they are all receiving $300 a week plus another $600 bonus/week in unemployment—in some cases almost twice the money they made when they were working. Then last week, they all received a $1,200 stimulus check. Two of my guys told me they never had so much money in their lives.
Now, please understand, I do not begrudge them for the financial help they are receiving. But let’s take a close look at the next part.
The Paycheck Protection Program has run out of money, with most of it going to large corporations. In the restaurant industry, that’s large chains like Ruth Chris, which had a $42 million profit last year and has received millions from the PPP.
This was money that would have helped me sustain my small business, have money for payroll and rent, and help us get back up on our feet. But now, that’s not the case.
So that leaves me with a restaurant in Fredericksburg—one that was paying out $1 million a year in wages and generating taxes off of $2.8 million in sales— and which will possibly go out of business. Where is the long-term plan here?
Yes, pay the unemployed so they can survive this crisis. But let’s get help for the job creators and the tax generators too, so we can stay open and continue to feed jobs and the economy.
Anything else is a recipe for economic disaster. Congress needs to take action to save the small businesses that are the backbone of this country.
Douglas Welsh
Spotsylvania
