Socialism is not scary authoritarianism
To the followers of Fox & Friends: They are trying to teach you a new and scary word: socialism. As with most things on Fox News, the first thing is to scare you, who are mainly old white people, and provide you with false information.
Socialism is an economic program. It’s not authoritarianism, which is a political position which means one person is in power, usually backed by the military.
I know that President Trump wants to be king, but we are still a democracy. To stop being scared, remember that we already have many socialist programs in our country. Any program created by the government to benefit society is socialism: the military, farm programs, Social Security, Medicare, police, tax breaks for business, and just so much more.
You can’t just label any program you don’t like to be socialist, hoping to scare everyone. Sen. Mitch “the Grim Reaper” McConnell is blocking every program from getting votes in the Senate and just loves to label it socialism. It would be amazing if Congress as a whole actually voted on things and did their jobs instead of just blocking bills.
When is it that people were actually happy with the job Congress is doing? I know that the people that do not like this letter will label it fake news, but I can live with that. Just because you don’t agree with something does not mean that it’s not the truth.
Elliot Hatfield
Stafford