Solar farm should also stop work during crisis
After the government has said no more than 10 people together at one spot and with all your neighbors out of work, how are there over 216 employees coming and going from the Spotsylvania solar project?
And this does not count the other trucks and drivers going to every part of the county.
I counted 216 employee cars and trucks today and two buses. If there’s two people per car, that’s over 400 people that could be a carrier of the virus.
All of the solar employees I have talked to are not locals. Most are staying in hotels in the area. This is the company that said we will be a good neighbor, but my other neighbors are doing what we were asked to do—stay away from groups of people!
This company has no compassion for its employees or their families or anybody’s family. The bottom line is their bottom line.
Be the neighbor you said you would be and look out for families and the community you are staying in. Go home and stay with your family until everyone is safe again.
Ask your county supervisor to put a temporary stop work order on this project until we get an OK from the CDC.
Michael O’Bier
Locust Grove
