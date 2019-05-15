Solar farm will be good for Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors should be congratulated for making a good decision for the county concerning sPower’s application for installation of a large solar facility in a rural region.
They had to wade through mounds of information, visit other solar facilities and endure long hours of testimony and public meetings to get to meaningful and factual information. By listening to the supporters’ and the opponents’ views, they were able to refine and add conditions to the special use permit to make it a more inclusive and workable document for the county.
The main tenet of this whole endeavor, which was mostly overlooked, was the fact that private landowners were selling their property to buyers of whom they approved. The county could not choose the buyers; they could only approve and regulate the intended use.
Thus, the cries that the county could put the property to better use were without merit.
SPower’s solar facility plans were approved by various federal, state and county regulatory departments. Once underway, the construction and operation of the facility will be continually monitored by the county, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality during all phases of the project.
The culmination of the many studies, board meetings, approval and the ongoing monitoring processes will help make the project a successful asset to Spotsylvania County.
James McCloud
Spotsylvania