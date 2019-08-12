Solar panels can coexist with farmland
I believe Culpeper would gain some knowledge by looking at other states and what they have accomplished by combining solar farms with agriculture [“Culpeper group urges Madison to rein in utility-scale solar plants,” Aug. 7].
Minnesota has intentionally seeded native plants under the panels for pollinators and then placed bee hives at the same location. Honey is a nice cash crop.
Massachusetts has found that peppers, beans, tomatoes and kale thrive under solar panels. Other locations have found that raising sheep on solar farms is a win-win situation.
Don’t act too hastily when barring solar on farmland.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield