Solar plants don’t belong in agricultural areas
I fully support the FLS’ Aug. 8 editorial [“Preserve Virginia’s Ag land for agriculture”]. The main thrust of the editorial is that solar panels “should be installed on city rooftops, industrial zoned or contaminated land,” and not on agricultural land.
The insanity of cutting down 6,300 acres of trees to install solar panels “for the environment” should stop. Arizona has many parking areas covered by solar panels. How many acres of parking do Central Park and Spotsylvania Towne Center have? Would shoppers prefer to park their car in the shade?
The editorial implies that these projects are happening because of Virginia legislation passed in 2016 that heavily subsidized these projects. Perhaps that legislation needs to be changed to eliminate the subsidy in agricultural areas, or to limit the size of the projects.
Henry Palmer
Spotsylvania