Solar won’t produce oxygen like trees
As a scientist, I find myself at odds with the rosy portraits painted by the solar community in its advocacy for more and larger utility-scale solar facilities, particularly those proposed by sPower in western Spotsylvania County.
SPower’s website states that “the Project is anticipated to offset approximately 825,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year.” What is omitted is the fact that the project required the clear- cutting of 4,320 acres of CO2-absorbing trees. The offset has to be reduced by the annual CO2 absorption of the now clear-cut trees, but nowhere in sPower’s claims to environmental benefits is this fact mentioned.
Similarly, there will be NO offset for the oxygen produced annually by these trees. One acre of trees creates approximately .13 tons of oxygen each year, so 4,320 acres would produce about 561 tons of oxygen. No solar facility is capable of producing oxygen, but this fact is conveniently omitted on sPower’s website.
Part of the Green New Deal platform is to “invest in … sustainable forestry.” How does the destruction of over 4,000 acres of forest to build a massive solar facility work toward sustainable forestry? SPower’s goals seem like a paraphrase from the Vietnam War: “It was necessary to destroy the trees to save them.”
Before giving wholehearted backing to the creation of large solar utilities, enthusiasts should realize that every new energy source—from coal in the 18th century to oil in the 19th and nuclear in the 20th—came with both promise and peril.
Mike Mikolosko
Spotsylvania