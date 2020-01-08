Soleimani was

responsible for

killing Americans

While I have differences of opinion with the Trump administration on many issues, frankly I do not understand why people are criticizing the action to kill Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian murderer who has the blood of hundreds of Americans on his hands.

All we hear on TV are fears of Iranian retaliation and concerns about what will happen next. Well, maybe people should be more concerned about what would happen if this guy was still alive conspiring to kill more Americans.

Does anyone really think that his replacement is going to be any worse than him? I guess these are the same people who would have criticized us for killing Hitler if we had had the chance.

B. Binder

Stafford

Tags

Load comments