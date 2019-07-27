Solution to our southern border dilemma
Amidst the endless debate over how to resolve our southern border dilemma, neither the Republicans nor Democrats have proposed a sensible solution. I propose the following:
1. Change the current law to eliminate detention centers for migrants and require asylum seekers, together with their families, to remain on the Mexican side of the border until their cases can be heard.
We can’t and shouldn’t be babysitters for the multitude of migrants on our southern border.
2. Increase the points-of-entry so that we encourage those who want to enter this country legally to work to do so. They can be photographed, fingerprinted and entered into a database and then issued a green card. Their work is needed in this country for harvesting crops, installing solar panels and wind towers, etc.
By changing the law to not detain these migrants, but allow more legal immigrants into this country who will work and send money back home, we will raise the standard of living for these migrant families and encourage them to return to their homes.
The U.S. will win by having an increased, able-bodied workforce. The immigrants’ families will win by having more money to raise their standard-of-living and hopefully having a positive impact on their governments.
The U.S. cannot continue this inhumane detention and separation of families. Mexico and the affected Central American countries need to figure out how they are going to provide a better standard-of-living for their people.
As long as the U.S. continues to provide them with hope without a plan for improving this terrible situation, the whole world will rightly view this as our country’s problem instead of the problem of the countries south of the border.
Andrew Johnston
Fredericksburg