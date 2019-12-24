Sometimes Santa Claus wears Keds

Those of us who “age in place” must adapt. Sometimes change is planned, and sometimes it’s an unexpected event.

That’s when muffins start showing up on your front door knob, your trash barrels mysteriously return to their assigned spot next to the house, and totally kind neighbors walk your rambunctious dog.

“Oh,” you say. “That’s just neighbors being nice,” but I know differently. Santa always knows just what you need. Ask any 4-year-old.

And,yes, Santa stays in our community year round too. He’s just disguised to keep that 4-year-old at bay ‘til next Christmas.

Thanks, Santa, for looking after the rest of us.

Peg Larose

Fredericksburg

Tags

Load comments