Spanberger didn’t vote for Heroes Act
I am concerned that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is more concerned with her reelection prospects than helping our district and nation in crisis.
The Heroes Act would potentially provide a trillion dollars to state and local governments. She voted against it. This is not a time for a tepid response to the coronavirus pandemic.
I volunteer with the grassroots group Virginia Organizing. We sent a letter to congressional representatives signed by 140 current and former public officials in Virginia. It was an urgent request for federal aid to Virginia because of our reduced revenue with the close of businesses due to the virus.
It described the devastating effect on communities of color, the need for direct funding to local and state governments, the need for increased medical funding, increased health care coverage, protections for essential workers and increased funding for SNAP.
Rep. Spanberger has repeatedly stated that she will only vote for bipartisan bills, as if a majority opinion is always the right opinion. There can be tyranny in the majority, and I hope she can stand up for what is right rather than what is polling safely.
Now is the time to act in the face of injustice. The extraordinary people who responded to the police lynching of George Floyd, including those with cameras in hand to document the horror, have made inroads to criminal justice reform, including charging the four policemen involved with murder.
We need to align our laws and public policy with our deepest moral principles. As James Baldwin said, “We make this world we’re living in and we have to make it over.” I ask Rep. Spanberger to stand with us in creating the kind of United States we aspire to build together.
Patricia Smith
Locust Grove
