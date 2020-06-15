Spanberger is a hero for voting against Heroes Act
A letter to the editor on June 9 caught my attention [“Spanberger didn’t vote for Heroes Act”].
As Rep. Spanberger herself explained, “Unfortunately, many Members of Congress—including some in my own party—have decided to use this package as an opportunity to make political statements and propose a bill that goes far beyond pandemic relief and has no chance at becoming law, further delaying the help so many need. Therefore, I will respectfully vote against this bill.”
Clearly, she is not a partisan-minded member of Congress.
All too often, we get frustrated by the “yes men and women” involved in politics. Finally, we elect a congressional representative who represents “We, the people” and are quick to throw her under the bus!
Rather than praising Spanberger for her independence, she is chastised for doing her job to the best of her ability.
When it comes to party over constituents, I side with elected officials who represent their constituents. Rep. Spanberger is truly a hero for voting against the Heroes Act. We need sound legislation, not political vehicles posing as such, whether introduced by a Republican, a Democrat, or an independent.
As the late Paul Harvey would say, “Now you know the rest of the story!”
Steve Robertson
Spotsylvania
