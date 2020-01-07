Spanberger is just another left-wing zealot
The recent decision by Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger to vote for the articles of impeachment confirms what I have always suspected: She is a political wolf in sheep’s clothing.
The liberal media continues to label her a “centrist” for her work on broadband coverage and assistance to farmers and agriculture workers, but her voting record is that of a pure left-wing zealot. She literally has almost the exact same voting record as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
It amazes me that she is using the results of this tainted, rigged, Stalin-like kangaroo court proceeding to justify voting for these two articles of impeachment. As someone who touts her experience working for the CIA and her vast knowledge of gathering facts and evidence, she has to know that this whole process has been a sham.
Her constituents voiced their displeasure with her on this very subject, along with the Second Amendment fiasco our illustrious governor is creating, at her latest town hall. Yet by voting for this sham, she ignored her responsibility to represent everyone in her district, not just the liberals. Recent town halls and political events sponsored by a myriad of politicians have shown that the American people aren’t picking up what Democrats are putting down in the House of Representatives. These politicians are publicly being called out, and rightfully so, for their abusive and one-sided behavior.
The impeachment process is a political one and the voters in Spanberger’s district know that. All indications are that the American people are against both this impeachment and the removal of the president from office. Yet the Democrats continue to push forward and risk falling off the political cliff.
Congresswoman Spanberger and her fellow Democrats in Congress will be held accountable for their votes. You can bet on that.
Scott Karhan
Culpeper
