Spanberger is not reaching across aisle to save babies
Sadly, it seems many Democrats aren’t willing to value the lives of babies.
There is legislation before Congress to save the lives of babies born as a result of botched abortions. This legislation is definitely needed, but that is a discussion for another day.
The bill is bottled up in committee. The only way to get it to the House floor for a vote is for a small number of Democrats to sign what they call a discharge petition. Three Democrats have signed so far, but not our congresswoman, Abigail Spanberger.
Spanberger campaigned fervently on her moderation and her ability to reach across the aisle. She has not exhibited those characteristics thus far. Saving babies should not be a partisan issue!
Congresswoman Spanberger, why are you not supporting basic human rights involving American’s children? If you are not partisan, where is your signature?
Elaine Stone
Fredericksburg