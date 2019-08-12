Spanberger’s recent town hall lacked substance
Many of us had greatly anticipated the recent town hall in Culpeper held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, but I was quite disappointed with the lack of substance during the question and answer period.
Most of the questions seemed to be more in the line of cheerleading rather than trying to gain insight into her policy choices and decision making.
I hope in the future that Rep. Spanberger’s staff will make a greater effort to elicit questions that cover some of the many serious and substantive issues our nation faces.
Nancy Richmond
Reva