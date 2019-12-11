Spanberger’s vote violated the Constitution
It’s sad to learn that 7th Congressional District Representative Abigail Spanberger voted “YES” on H.R. 4, the so-called Voting Rights Advancement Act.
H.R. 4 allows left-wing activists to use the courts and the Department of Justice to block any state or local jurisdiction from implementing reasonable voting requirements, such as voter I.D. and other practices to ensure election integrity. It also gives these bodies the ability to interfere and federalize state and local election systems.
The bill is clearly unconstitutional and breaks from the American principles of federalism and separation of powers. Her “YES” vote violated her Article VI oath “… to support this Constitution.”
The federal intrusion she voted for violated Article IV, Section 4 of the Constitution, which guarantees “ to every state in the union a republican form of government…”
Since nowhere in the Constitution does the federal government have this authority, her vote also violated the 10th Amendment: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”
It is obvious that Rep. Spanberger needs to carefully study the Constitution.
Robert Davis
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.