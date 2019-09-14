Spanberger should get behind Born Alive bill
I’m a constituent in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District represented by Abigail Spanberger. As she returns to Washington this fall, I am asking her to consider a proposed piece of legislation: The Born Alive Survivors Protection Act. It simply requires that children who are born after a failed abortion be provided with medical care. It is a common-sense piece of legislation that is supported by 77 percent of Americans.
Over the past 40 years, we have heard the many voices involved in abortion, from the women themselves to the abortion providers. We are now hearing new voices: the voices of the actual survivors of abortion.
One young lady told us her story at the Fredericksburg Expo Center, which was filled to near capacity this summer at the annual fundraiser for Mary’s Shelter, also in Fredericksburg. Mary’s Shelter has served expectant mothers and their children for over 10 years.
Their featured speaker this year was Melissa Ohden, who survived a saline abortion in the 1970s. She not only described the procedure used on her, but also the years that followed as she slowly discovered the events that led to her mother’s decision to abort her.
Her story, one of forgiveness and reconciliation, is an example to all of us.
Melissa now lives with her husband and their two children. As the founder and director of the Abortion Survivors Network, she has made contact with 250 other survivors.
Though there have been 80 requests by Republicans to Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring this bill to the floor for debate, Congresswoman Spanberger could move it forward for consideration by signing the discharge petition.
I am urging her to represent us in the 7th District by doing so.
Martha Alice Foley
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.