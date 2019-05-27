Spanberger wants 16-year-olds to vote

I was surprised that Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, voted on March 5 for an amendment by Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., to reduce the voting age in federal elections from 18 to 16. She and Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, were the only members of Virginia’s 11 person congressional delegation to vote for this amendment.

Rep. Spanberger needs to answer the following questions on this issue:

1. Do you favor restoring the military draft and drafting 16-year-olds?

2. Should the legal age for drinking alcohol be reduced from 21 to 16?

3. Should 16-year-olds be allowed to enter into legal contracts for such things as mortgages and motor vehicle purchases?

I thank Representative Spanberger in advance for answering these questions. She is very intelligent and surely has sound information and reasoning for this vote.

Kurt Christensen

Richardsville

