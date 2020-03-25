Spotsy schools don’t need any more money
Well, here we are in a new county budget season and the School Board is clamoring for more money to fix their failing education system. Believe me, money is not the solution. The school system has received funds for new staff and raises every year since 2015 and its success rate is either stagnant or has decreased.
The School Board submitted a budget that would account for $305 million of the county’s $525.4 million budget for 2021. To fund this budget and other county expenses, supervisors advertised a real estate tax rate of 87.97 cents, which is over 3 cents higher than the current tax rate. The equalized tax rate after a 10 percent increase in property assessments would be a tax rate of 81 cents.
If the tax rate remains at 87.97 cents and property assessments remain as proposed, people are going to see a huge increase in their property taxes and believe me, education and living standards have not gotten that much better in the county. People on fixed incomes will not be able to afford the tax increase.
Every budget cycle is the same old story at the Board of Supervisors meeting when they set the advertised tax rate. School supporters clamor for more money and to fully support the school budget.
This year, though, a school principal is on the Board of Supervisors. In fact, she was probably the deciding vote for the new tax rate. This is a clear case of conflict of interest.
How does a school administrator get to vote for her own pay raise? She proposed an even higher tax rate so the schools could receive more money. There is something definitely wrong with this scenario.
The Board of Supervisors and the county administrator need to go back to the drawing board on this budget.
Larry Jenkins
Spotsylvania
