Spotsylvania seniors need some tax relief
Aging in place in their own homes has become a real problem for many senior citizens in Spotsylvania in recent years, especially those who depend on fixed incomes, because of ever-increasing real estate taxes.
The recent real estate reassessments in the county, coupled with a proposed bloated 2021 budget, portends yet another tax increase, which will only add to the burgeoning problem for older people who must consider vacating their homes because they can no longer afford to live here.
years Twenty-five years ago, we were told that bringing business enterprise into the county would help to keep homeowners’ real estate taxes down. That just hasn’t happened!
The tax increases just keep coming, and there is no end in sight. All those businesses have resulted in ever-increasing taxes and traffic nightmares, which continue to compound each day.
It is hard to accept a bloated proposed budget which calls for millions more for the schools when they consider blue turf football fields costing multi-millions to be a top priority for the school system—not to mention the $600,000 which slipped through the fingers of the school system without being detected.
We all want the best schools for our children, but at what cost when the money is not spent judiciously?
It is time for the Board of Supervisors to provide real tax relief for senior citizens on fixed incomes so that they can remain in place in their own homes. The existing tax relief program is just not sufficient to help most seniors.
A tax relief credit against real estate taxes should be established, which would help seniors ages 70+ who have paid taxes to Spotsy for multiple decades and who require little in service costs in return, and which will aid them in remaining in the homes they own—and soon!
Michael Blake Goodin
Spotsylvania
