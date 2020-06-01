Spotsylvania board is underfunding education
The future of our country is in my classroom. Unfortunately, many on the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors did not seem to believe that during the last 20 years.
In 2001, the Spotsylvania County Schools received 61.08 percent of the county’s general fund, and the tax rate was $1.07. This year, the school system’s percentage of the general fund is 44.73 percent and the tax rate is $0.8094.
While the school’s budget has increased 1.83 times in the last 20 years, the county’s budget has increased 2.94 times. That is not even close to the same rate.
The schools have three times the amount of employees, 73 percent of whom live in Spotsylvania County. In the last eight years, the schools have had a total of $45.2 million in budget gaps, yet the county has only increased funds to the school by $12.7 million.
This year, the schools started with an $8 million gap. The county administrator’s budget would cover $4 million of that gap.
With our BOS underfunding the whole county with a ridiculously low tax rate, the schools had to cut 62 positions (it needed 116 more, but knew they would never be funded), finishing the last year of the Evergreen study raises that the county has already received with an increase in stipends, a bus driver longevity pay increase, a substitute pay increase, and a pay increase for hourly para-educators.
Our schools have more and more expected of them, but when they are constantly cutting back because of unfunded mandates from the state and a Board of Supervisors that does not feel education is important enough to fund properly, how are we to meet those expectations for our children?
If you agree, please send an email to all members of the Board of Supervisors and ask them why our children’s future does not deserve to be funded.
Dawn Napper
Spotsylvania
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.