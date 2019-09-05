Spotsylvania County spending is out of control

Having been a resident of Spotsylvania County for over 30 years, I have had enough of the runaway, thoughtless spending.

Over the last several years, I thought the Fire/Rescue Department was the worst. We do not need all brick garage-ma-halls for our fire departments. Nice looking steel buildings can be done for one-third the cost of what they spend.

Now it looks like the School Board is pulling ahead in spending: $1.8 million for a blue field? Really? This money could not have been used for far better things?

Somebody needs to get this spending under control. Next year they will want more...more...more...

Robert Sheffield

Spotsylvania

