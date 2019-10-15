Spotsylvania

red-light cameras

My wife and I can no longer drive anywhere in Spotsylvania County without seeing at least one driver run a red light. I just returned from a short trip to the Southpoint area and witnessed two red- light runners.

These are flagrant violations where the light has turned red well before the driver enters the intersection. Indeed, these lawbreakers often accelerate into the red light.

This problem has become so epidemic in our area that I now view it as a public health hazard. The rate of serious crashes is bound to increase if this lawlessness continues.

I am fortunate to have been in only one major auto accident in my life. Not surprisingly, the accident involved a red-light runner who hit the passenger side of my car broadside at 30 mph on Massachusetts Avenue in Washington. Fortunately, I was not carrying any passengers.

I encourage the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors to begin testing red-light cameras in our county. I would also like to see the Sheriff’s Office dedicate a deputy to enforcing red lights, stop signs, yielding rules and other major traffic laws. We need more than speed traps.

Running a red light is an act of extreme selfishness. It says, “What I am doing and my time are way more important than anything you’re doing. Get out of my way!”

I’ve had enough. Let’s crack down on this dangerous behavior.

Dave Fronk

Spotsylvania

